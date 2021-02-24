In latest Prince Harry news, a friend of the late Princess Diana has claimed she wouldn’t have been happy about Megxit.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life last March.

The couple recently confirmed they won’t return as working members of the Royal Family.

Now, fashion designer Roberto Devorik said he believes the late princess would be “furious” with Harry.

Princess Diana ‘wouldn’t have liked Harry stepping back from royal life’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest news: Diana ‘would have been furious’

Speaking to Hola! Magazine, Roberto said: “I think Meghan is the boss… Harry is a boy who suffered a lot and believes that Meghan has the legacy of Diana.”

He said Harry appears to be “confused”.

He added that Diana told him “many times” that she “wanted her children to be princes of a modern Crown”.

Diana reportedly wanted her children to be “princes of a modern Crown” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roberto said the late royal would have been “furious” with her youngest son over Megxit.

Meanwhile, last week, Meghan and Harry confirmed they wouldn’t be returning to their senior royal roles.

A statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Meanwhile, the Queen said in a statement: “While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

Harry and Meghan won’t return to their senior royal roles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since stepping back from royal life last year, Meghan and Harry have been living in America with their son Archie, one.

Meanwhile, the couple are expecting their second baby later this year.

In addition, some bookies predict Meghan and Harry will name their baby Diana if it’s a girl.

