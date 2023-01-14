Prince Harry hints William relationship may have been better with psychedelic therapy

Prince Harry addresses using psychedelics in memoir Spare – and has reportedly indicated he is “sad” about brother William ‘missing out’.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex indicates his elder sibling urged him to consider therapy.

In his book and subsequent promotional interviews, Harry has opened up about using ayahuasca while reflecting on the death of his mother Princess Diana.

He believes making use of the psychedelic during treatment helped him accept his devastating loss while grieving.

And now Harry suggests his relationship with William may have been improved if they had both experienced a similar form of treatment.

Prince Harry was 12-years-old when his mother Princess Diana passed away (Credit: 60 Minutes YouTube)

‘It naturally creates a further divide’

The broadsheet newspaper chat includes Harry saying his treatment prompted him to realise his mother was gone but ‘wants him to be happy’.

He said she nonetheless remains “very much present in my life”.

He continues: “As two brothers, if one of you goes through that experience and the other one doesn’t, it naturally creates a further divide between you. Which is really sad.

I just wish that he would be able to feel the same benefits.

“But as much as William was the first person to even suggest therapy, I just wish that he would be able to feel the same benefits of that as opposed to believing what he doesn’t need to.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry is said to have brought up joint therapy to Prince William (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry ‘offers William to attend therapy with him’

In Spare, Harry also claims William said he wanted to attend one of his therapy sessions.

However, this was allegedly because William was worried about what his brother was being exposed to.

Harry also accuses William of believing he “was unwell, which meant I was unwise” as ‘Megxit’ plans were hatched.

Additionally, William is also said to have turned down an offer from Harry for attending therapy together. Harry apparently told him it would “be good for you. Good for us”.

Princess Diana holds Harry as a baby, while Prince William is carried by Prince Charles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is ayahuasca?

Ayahuasca is made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis bush and stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine in South America.

Usually brewed as tea, it contains hallucinogenic properties and causes altered states of consciousness.

These may include hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and euphoria.

Traditionally used for ceremonial or shamanic purposes, ayahuasca is illegal in the UK.

Elsewhere in his latest interview, Harry notes he had enough material to fill another book.

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” he said, reflecting on editing down his initial version of Spare.

“It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

