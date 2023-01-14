Prince Harry warns he cut many things from book royal family wouldn’t forgive him for

Prince Harry has confessed that he could pen a second tell-all book, should he decide to.

The Duke of Sussex made the threatening revelation during an interview to promote his controversial memoir Spare this week.

Harry has revealed that he has been keeping some things to himself that he “just doesn’t want the wold to know”.

He admitted that he if were to reveal “some things that have happened,” his family may never forgive him.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harry suggested he cut the number of claims he made in the book by half.

Prince Harry won’t be releasing a second book (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry on possibility of a second book

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” he said.

“It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.

He added: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

During the interview, he also went on to address the monarchy directly.

He shared that he hopes one day to be close again with William and Charles, but said at first he would require an apology to forgive them.

“Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on,” insisted Harry.

Meanwhile, a second book may not be on the cards. However, a second Netflix series is already confirmed.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the series, called Heart of Invictus, will air in the summer of 2023.

The show, from Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, will follow a group of “extraordinary competitors from around the globe”.

Speaking of the show, the streaming giant said: “This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games.”

