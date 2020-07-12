Prince Harry 'feels lost in US and struggling to find a role,' claims royal expert

A royal author and expert is claiming that Prince Harry 'feels lost' in his life in Los Angeles, California.

The former royal, 35, stepped down from his senior royal duties in March alongside wife Meghan Markle, 38.

The couple and their one-year-old son Archie, now reside in a mansion above Beverly Hills.

Tom Quinn, who has written extensively about the British royals, says he hears that Harry has yet to settle into his new LA life.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Tom said: "I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America, but the point that's been made to me is that there was this new exciting venture to get away from the British press and to make Meghan happy because she's on her own territory.

Prince Harry left his British life behind for a new LA life with Meghan Markle and baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here.

"What's his role?"

"What's his role? He can't take the Labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life."

Indeed, Harry has kept a fairly low profile since relocating to America.

However, this has been much in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict lockdown measures across Los Angeles County have prevented both him and Meghan from making their mark yet in her hometown.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during one of their final British royal engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider even told the authors of Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split With the House of Windsor that Meghan believes Harry will fall in love with LA once lockdown in over.

"Meghan wants to take him hiking"

The insider revealed to Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett: "She's assuring Harry that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA.

"Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing."

Harry and Meghan are cooped up in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles home.

The sprawling eight-bedroom home is worth an estimated $18 million (£14.2 million).

Staying as presumed 'house guests', here they have conducted various charitable video calls.

Prince Harry's new American life is unexpectedly restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This includes last week when they discussed the history behind the Commonwealth.

Speaking to young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, they urged for transparency on its past.

Harry said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

