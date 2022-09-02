Prince Harry ‘sincerely scared’ for family’s safety after ‘struggling’ with not being able to ‘protect mum Diana’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is ‘sincerely scared’ for his family’s safety, a royal commentator has claimed.

Harry‘s fears are believed to stem from the claim that he’s reportedly “struggling” with the fact that he wasn’t able to “protect” Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, scared for family safety

The Duke of Sussex is scared for his family’s safety, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed.

Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK next week to attend some charity events.

Harry’s fears for his family are believed to stem from the fact that his mother, Diana, was constantly surrounded by photographers.

These fears have been amplified due to an ongoing row over security in the UK.

Kinsey said that she doesn’t think Harry is being “manipulative” about the security row.

“I think Harry is sincerely scared. I think Harry is sincerely concerned for his for his safety and for the safety of his family,” Kinsey told the Daily Star.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s fears

Kinsey continued, explaining where Harry’s safety fears may stem from.

“Because as a child his mum pulls over and sobbed uncontrollably because she can’t control all of the men that are following their car. And he is sitting there and maybe in his booster seat, completely unable to do anything about that situation,” she then said.

Kinsey then went on to claim that Harry has been taught to be protective of those around him from a young age.

The royal expert then claimed that this means Harry is “hypersensitive” about family now.

“You’re supposed to be this figure. And I think that he struggled because he could not save his mom. So when it comes to security, while I do know that they are hypersensitive about it,” she then said.

She then went on to say that she believes there is “real concern” there.

Diana wouldn’t be happy with Harry and William

The claims about Harry come just days after Diana’s former butler claimed the late Princess wouldn’t be happy with her sons.

Paul Burrell, Diana’s butler, claimed that she would be disappointed in Harry and Prince William‘s reported rift.

Burrell made the claims during an appearance on TalkTV on Wednesday (August 31).

“That rift is enormously sad for the people who care about William and Harry,” he said.

“I still care about both those boys, watching them grow from tiny babies into fine young men and watching them go out into the world. Diana would be so proud of that,” he then continued.

“What she wouldn’t be proud of is the fact they’re not speaking,” he then added.

