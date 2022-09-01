Meghan Markle smiling and Princess Diana smiling during royal engagements
Princess Diana’s former friend makes shock confession as she reveals what she’d have really thought of Meghan Markle

Joshua Haigh

Princess Diana may not have been fond of Meghan Markle were she still alive, claims the late royal’s former friend.

Meghan has proven to be a divisive figure among the royal family since her wedding to Prince Harry.

While many have claimed Princess Diana and Meghan would have been close, others have suggested otherwise.

Diarist Tina Brown has claimed that Diana would have seen Meghan as someone who is “steering Harry in a direction that was not good”.

“I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine,” she told Daily Beast.

However, she said Diana would have supported Meghan from a moral standpoint.

Princess Diana wearing a white gown and smiling
Princess Diana may not have looked at Meghan Markle favourably, claims her former pal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana ‘may not’ have been a fan of Meghan

“She would have been delighted, supportive and thrilled someone of mixed race was joining the royal family because Diana was so inclusive.”

Tina went on to say that, just like Diana, Harry has become “disruptive” to the royal status quo.

“Harry has become a disruptive force in the family,” she said. “For them, it’s like Diana’s son is continuing the campaign to disrupt Charles’ future reign, and the ‘War of the Wales’ continues. It’s a very destabilising factor.”

Meghan Markle in a green dress smiling
Meghan Markle has divided royal fans in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell appeared on TalkTV on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death last month (August 31).

He spoke about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship and shared that he felt Princess Diana would not have been happy with what they’ve become in recent years.

Paul said: “What she wouldn’t be proud of is the fact they’re not speaking.” He also said she wouldn’t like that William and Harry live “oceans apart”.

According to the former butler, Diana believed that Harry and William were going to be “joined at the hip for the rest of their lives,” just as they were when they were children.

Sadly for Diana, her dream didn’t come to reality and the brothers have allegedly been at loggerheads for years.

