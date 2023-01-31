Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, reportedly bought an adorable gift for Prince Louis that was worth “thousands”.

Harry’s purchase for the young prince was apparently given to him back in 2018 as a christening present.

Back in 2018, Prince Harry is said to have bought his youngest nephew, Prince Louis, an adorable gift that was inspired by his mother.

Princess Diana had a passion for collecting the first editions of classic books.

Prince Harry apparently decided to carry on this tradition when buying Prince Louis a gift for his christening.

The Sun reported at the time that the Duke of Sussex got Louis a first-edition copy of A.A Milne’s Winnie the Pooh – which was published in 1926.

In the first publication of the book, only 30,000 copies were made.

It’s believed that the 38-year-old purchased one of these copies.

Duke of Sussex’s expensive gift for Prince Louis

However, it’s the price of Harry’s gift for Louis that’s really eye-catching.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly spent £8,000 on Louis’ christening gift in 2018.

Previously speaking to The Sun in 2018, a source explained that one of Harry‘s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by Diana.

“She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte, and George to enjoy as they get older,” they said.

“He originally wanted to get Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, which was on sale for £24,000, but decided Winnie-The-Pooh would be more suitable for a first tome,” they then continued.

“Robinson Crusoe was William’s favourite book, but Harry loved all things A.A Milne,” they added.

Paul Burrell slams Prince Harry

In other Prince Harry-related news, Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell has once again taken aim at the Duke of Sussex.

The 64-year-old appeared on Lorraine yesterday (Monday, January 30). During his appearance, he spoke about Spare.

“I was bewildered by it because he’s known me all his life as Paul. He knew what I did for his mother; he knew how much I loved her and protect her memory. He knows all of that,” Paul said.

“Why did he call me ‘mummy’s butler’? Why couldn’t he have asked or come to me personally and said he wasn’t happy with the situation,” he then continued.

“I’ve always defended him down to the last minute and now I’m thinking, ‘Harry, you’ve lost the plot’. What’s happened? There’s been a shift in that young man that I know so well and he’s changed,” he then added.

He then went on to say that he is “saddened” by Harry.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

