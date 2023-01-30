With the coronation of King Charles fast approaching, it appears Brits have offered something of an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle previously stepped down as senior members of the royal family before moving Stateside.

A lot of water – and various bombshells – have since passed under the bridge.

But it seems Brits are in a bit of a forgiving mood ahead of the huge royal event.

Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the coronation in May? (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry tipped to attend

Prince Harry, the King’s youngest child, has been heavily tipped to attend by bookmakers William Hill.

The news signals something of a thawing from the British public, who appear keen to offer Harry and wife Meghan an olive branch.

The latest odds on Harry attending the coronation are 8/15 on.

Meanwhile, the odds on him not attending are 11/8.

Brits appear to have offered Harry an olive branch following the release of Spare (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Bridges burnt’ – but olive branch offered

The news comes after reports that King Charles asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to mediate proceedings with Harry.

A William Hill rep said: “Despite supposedly burning bridges between himself and members of the royal family over the past 12 months, our markets suggest Prince Harry will be in attendance for King Charles’ coronation in May.”

The rep added: “His odds of 8/15 to be present at Westminster Abbey suggest there is confidence that the Duke of Sussex will make an appearance on the day, with a coronation no-show conversely priced at 11/8.”

