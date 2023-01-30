King Charles and Prince Harry looking to camera
Royals

King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry ‘tipped to attend’ as Brits offer olive branch

The ceremony takes place in May

By Nancy Brown

With the coronation of King Charles fast approaching, it appears Brits have offered something of an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle previously stepped down as senior members of the royal family before moving Stateside.

A lot of water – and various bombshells – have since passed under the bridge.

But it seems Brits are in a bit of a forgiving mood ahead of the huge royal event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at an event
Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the coronation in May? (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry tipped to attend

Prince Harry, the King’s youngest child, has been heavily tipped to attend by bookmakers William Hill.

The news signals something of a thawing from the British public, who appear keen to offer Harry and wife Meghan an olive branch.

Despite supposedly burning bridges between himself and members of the royal family over the past 12 months, our markets suggest Prince Harry will be in attendance for King Charles’ coronation in May.

The latest odds on Harry attending the coronation are 8/15 on.

Meanwhile, the odds on him not attending are 11/8.

Copies of Prince Harry's book in shop
Brits appear to have offered Harry an olive branch following the release of Spare (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Bridges burnt’ – but olive branch offered

The news comes after reports that King Charles asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to mediate proceedings with Harry.

A William Hill rep said: “Despite supposedly burning bridges between himself and members of the royal family over the past 12 months, our markets suggest Prince Harry will be in attendance for King Charles’ coronation in May.”

The rep added: “His odds of 8/15 to be present at Westminster Abbey suggest there is confidence that the Duke of Sussex will make an appearance on the day, with a coronation no-show conversely priced at 11/8.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan given ‘added incentive’ to heal rift ahead of coronation by Princess Eugenie?

YouTube video player

So do you think Prince Harry will attend? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

King Charles Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Prince Harry during ITV interview, Camilla in green outfit at royal service
Prince Harry’s claim in book about Charles and Camilla wedding dismissed by former royal butler
Will looks angry on Emmerdale - inset, Sam seems upset and confused (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will violently clashes with Sam
Jasmine Harman wearing a scarf presenting
A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman suffers ‘four lots of tremendously sad news’ as fans rally round
Jeremy Clarkson with his arms out wide on his Amazon show , Meghan Markle looking disgusted
Jeremy Clarkson had ‘year of disasters’ before Meghan and Harry apology rejection
Anton Du Beke on Strictly and Gorka Marquez on It Takes Two
Strictly: Gorka Marquez puts himself forward for new job after missing tour
The cast of Call the Midwife series 12 smile
Call the Midwife viewers fear for Cyril’s future in the show