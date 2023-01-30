Paul Burrell on Lorraine and Prince Harry during ITV interview
TV

Paul Burrell accuses Prince Harry of ‘losing the plot’ during Lorraine interview

Paul is shocked by Prince Harry's memoir

By Gabrielle Rockson

Paul Burrell has accused Prince Harry of “losing the plot” in an interview with Lorraine.

Speaking on today’s show (January 30), the royal former butler spoke about the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

Paul Burrell on Lorraine
The former royal butler discussed Prince Harry’s new book Spare (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell speaks on Prince Harry memoir

Paul told Lorraine: “I was bewildered by it because he’s known me all his life as Paul. He knew what I did for his mother; he knew how much I loved her and protect her memory. He knows all of that.

“Why did he call me ‘mummy’s butler’? Why couldn’t he have asked or come to me personally and said he wasn’t happy with the situation.”

He continued: “I’ve always defended him down to the last minute and now I’m thinking, ‘Harry, you’ve lost the plot’. What’s happened? There’s been a shift in that young man that I know so well and he’s changed. I don’t know the answer to that question. I’m saddened by it.”

In addition, he went on to say: “Harry comes from a very privileged world and he’s forgotten loyalty, duty, respect to his country, to the people of our country and to his family. I’m sorry about that but that’s his doing.”

Paul Burrell and Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine and Paul also discussed his cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Paul on his cancer diagnosis

In the interview, Paul also revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year after undergoing a medical examination.

He said: “I’m tired, I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, and I’m getting hot flushes.

“In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical. And out of that was a high level of a chemical PSA produced by your prostate gland.”

Furthermore, he added: “I was wrapping Christmas presents, wondering ‘will I be here next Christmas?’. I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more’.’

