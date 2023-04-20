Prince Harry’s ‘fleeting’ coronation visit to ‘backfire’ as former friend claims ‘this is all for his next book’

Prince Harry’s brief visit to the UK for his father King Charles‘ coronation visit could “backfire”, a former WAG believes.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will be ‘in and out’ next month, with his attendance at Westminster Abbey confirmed. But while Harry will be flying into London for the ceremony, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children will remain in the US.

Prince Harry will make a short visit to the UK in May, reports claim (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry coronation news

It is thought Harry will return to California after the service, missing out on the coronation concert and other events. Additionally, it is Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day as his grandfather’s coronation.

However, one person who claims to be a former pal of the Duchess of Sussex reckons Harry, 38, is being “disrespectful” for not staying on. Lizzie Cundy, who was once married to 1990s Ipswich footballer Jason Cundy, indicated to Mirror Online she isn’t impressed with Charles’ second son.

Meghan won’t be going to the coronation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Harry’s done this to himself’

She fumed: “He’s only coming to the coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn’t want him. He’s done this to himself.”

Ms Cundy also claimed the Sussexes have “trashed” the royal family. She went on: “They have taken forever to answer [the invite to the coronation] and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can’t go because of Archie’s birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for.”

This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn’t about you. This is about your father, his coronation.

Ms Cundy also insisted the coronation ‘isn’t about’ Harry. She continued: “This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare. This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn’t about you. This is about your father, his coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a Coronation in our lifetime.”

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry for comment.

Lizzie Cundy isn’t happy with Harry (Credit: GB News YouTube)

‘Harry should have been banned’

Elsewhere, another GB News contributor recently lashed out at Meghan, claiming she ‘didn’t want to play second fiddle’ at the coronation. Biographer Tom Bower dismissed the Duchess: “She doesn’t want to be in Britain. She doesn’t want to be part of the royal family. She’s a Californian.”

He also blasted her: “She’s milked the royal family for everything they can give her. She’s got global recognition which she didn’t have before.”

Mr Bower also claimed Charles should have “banned” Harry from coronation events to show a “total purpose”.

