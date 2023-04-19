Meghan ‘didn’t want to play second fiddle’ at coronation: ‘She’s milked the royal family for all they’ve given her’

Meghan Markle ‘didn’t want to play second fiddle’ at the coronation of King Charles next month, it has been claimed.

Following months of speculation concerning the Sussexes’ attendance, it was confirmed last week that Prince Harry will be at the Westminster Abbey service. However, Harry’s wife the Duchess of Sussex – and their two children – will not be making the trip to the UK.

Now one pundit has claimed they feel Meghan isn’t making the journey as ‘she wouldn’t be the focus’. What’s more, that same talking head reckons Meghan has “milked” the royal family, too.

Meghan Markle coronation news

Appearing on GB News last night, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed Charles should’ve “banned” his second son from the coronation to show a “total purpose”.

“Instead he’s just pandering to his own insecurities,” Mr Bower said about the monarch. But while Mr Bower admitted he hadn’t anticipated Harry would attend the ceremony by himself, he suggested he isn’t surprised Meghan will not accompany her husband.

Mr Bower claimed: “Her presence I never thought was likely. She doesn’t want to be in Britain. She doesn’t want to be part of the royal family. She’s a Californian.”

The former BBC journalist also indicated Meghan hadn’t been promised a “spotlight in a front row”. And consequently, Mr Bower claims, Meghan “didn’t want to play second fiddle again”.

She’s milked the royal family for everything they can give her. She’s got global recognition which she didn’t have before.

TV contributor Mr Bower continued: “So I think altogether for her it was unless she was going to be prominent, she wasn’t going to take the part. She’s milked the royal family for everything they can give her. She’s got global recognition which she didn’t have before.”

Mr Bower’s comments came under fire from some social media users, slammed as “obsessive and weird”.

ED! has approached representatives for Meghan Markle for comment.

‘Charles is constantly dithering’

But Meghan wasn’t the only member of the family to come under fire, with Mr Bower also branding the King as “self-indulgent”.

“On one hand, I think he’s being cowardly,” Mr Bower said. He went on: “And then he is constantly dithering. He just doesn’t want to be disliked.”

Mr Bower continued: “He’s not firm, and that’s why the coronation is still undecided. Key aspects – ‘should there be this bishop, should this priest be there or not’. He is actually performing as I feared. Self-indulgent, unable to fix his focus on what is necessary.”

