Brits should have ‘more sympathy’ for Prince Harry and his ‘mental battles’ ahead of new book, insists expert

Prince Harry is releasing his book soon, and it should see Brits have more sympathy for him and his “mental battles”, an expert has insisted.

The Duke of Sussex‘s book – titled ‘Spare’ – is set to be released in January following months of delays.

Harry’s new book is set to be released in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book

Yesterday (Thursday, October 27) it was announced that Prince Harry’s new book will be released in January.

The memoir, which is reportedly set to be explosive, is titled Spare.

It will provide an “intimate and heartfelt” first-hand account of Harry’s life.

It will reportedly focus on the death of Diana, his marriage to Meghan Markle, and their subsequent exit from life as working royals.

Prince Harry has described the book as being a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

Now, Jennie Bond, a royal expert, has said that she believes people should be considerate of Harry’s state of mind before they are drawn to their own conclusions.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast today, Bond said that she hopes the public is fair with their reviews of the book.

Jennie Bond spoke about Harry’s new book on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

Host Charlie Stayt compared Harry’s book release to what sports people and politicians go through.

“Wouldn’t we be saying they’re brave for coming out and saying their thing?” he asked.

“You make a very valid point, I think we should have a lot of sympathy for Harry and the mental battles he’s gone through,” Jennie said.

“It is a difficult position to be the spare – it’s a cruel word really,” she then continued.

“But, he didn’t enjoy his royal duties, it was quite clear before Meghan he was unhappy in his life.”

Jennie then continued, saying that other members of the Royal Family – including Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duke of Kent – have all told their stories.

She added: “You are right, but I can only hope that in the telling of Harry’s story not too many people are hurt and I don’t feel very hopeful about that.”

The royals are reportedly worried about Prince Harry’s new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert fears fall out

BBC Breakfast host Rachel Burden then asked Jennie how difficult the book’s release will be for the royals.

Unfortunately, Jennie is of the opinion that fears of the book’s rumoured destructive nature may be well-placed.

“Well it’s obviously going to be extremely tricky and again that sort of damage will be hanging over them all until January 10, when everyone can hear and read this book,” she said.

“We are just going to have to wonder how bad is the damage going to be,” she continued.

“It is going to do nothing to heal the rift between Harry and his brother in particular. I don’t think it’s going to get much better after January to tell you the truth,” she added.

Harry’s new book, Spare, launches on January 10, 2023.

