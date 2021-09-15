Prince Harry celebrates his birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton lead royal tributes to Prince Harry on his 37th birthday

The Royal Family were praised for showing 'class'

Prince Harry is celebrating his 37th birthday today and the Royal Family have paid tributes.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly had a strained relationship with his family since stepping back from royal life last year.

However, on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a message to Harry via their Twitter page.

The Queen’s official Twitter page also paid tribute to the dad-of-two.

Prince Harry smiles for cameras during engagement
Harry is celebrating his birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account shared a photo of Harry smiling.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry share memories of Prince Philip in first trailer for BBC documentary

The post was captioned: “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!” followed by a balloon emoji.

Royal fans praised the couple for showing “class” with their message despite their reported strained relationship.

Prince Harry alongside William and kate
William and Kate wished Harry a happy birthday on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “Pure class, always.”

Another said: “Respectful as always love the Cambridges.”

A third tweeted: “After everything he and his wife did, this is a pure class act. You guys really are on a much higher level.”

Meanwhile, the Queen‘s Twitter page also marked Harry’s birthday with a message.

The post included photos of Harry during royal engagements and one of him and wife Meghan Markle beaming.

The Queen smiles and holds flowers during engagement
The Queen’s Twitter page wished Harry a happy birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Clarence House – the residence of Prince Charles and wife Camilla – also paid tribute to Harry with sweet images.

One photo showed Charles smiling alongside Harry while another showed a single shot of Harry beaming.

In addition, the third snap saw Harry as a child alongside his father.

The post read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

Prince Charles and Prince Harry smile at cameras
Charles paid tribute to Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gushed over the pictures, with many calling them “beautiful”.

One person said: “Beautiful photos of a father and his youngest son.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘have no way back’ after popularity drop, insists expert

Another commented: “This is very sweet.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “After everything he and his wife did and still post this… that’s class!”

