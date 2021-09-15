Prince Harry is celebrating his 37th birthday today and the Royal Family have paid tributes.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly had a strained relationship with his family since stepping back from royal life last year.

However, on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a message to Harry via their Twitter page.

The Queen’s official Twitter page also paid tribute to the dad-of-two.

Harry is celebrating his birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account shared a photo of Harry smiling.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry share memories of Prince Philip in first trailer for BBC documentary

The post was captioned: “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!” followed by a balloon emoji.

Royal fans praised the couple for showing “class” with their message despite their reported strained relationship.

William and Kate wished Harry a happy birthday on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “Pure class, always.”

Another said: “Respectful as always love the Cambridges.”

A third tweeted: “After everything he and his wife did, this is a pure class act. You guys really are on a much higher level.”

Meanwhile, the Queen‘s Twitter page also marked Harry’s birthday with a message.

The post included photos of Harry during royal engagements and one of him and wife Meghan Markle beaming.

The Queen’s Twitter page wished Harry a happy birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Clarence House – the residence of Prince Charles and wife Camilla – also paid tribute to Harry with sweet images.

One photo showed Charles smiling alongside Harry while another showed a single shot of Harry beaming.

In addition, the third snap saw Harry as a child alongside his father.

The post read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

Charles paid tribute to Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gushed over the pictures, with many calling them “beautiful”.

One person said: “Beautiful photos of a father and his youngest son.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘have no way back’ after popularity drop, insists expert

Another commented: “This is very sweet.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “After everything he and his wife did and still post this… that’s class!”

Leave your birthday messages for Harry on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.