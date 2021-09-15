Prince Harry is celebrating his 37th birthday today and the Royal Family have paid tributes.
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly had a strained relationship with his family since stepping back from royal life last year.
However, on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a message to Harry via their Twitter page.
The Queen’s official Twitter page also paid tribute to the dad-of-two.
Prince Harry birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account shared a photo of Harry smiling.
The post was captioned: “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!” followed by a balloon emoji.
Royal fans praised the couple for showing “class” with their message despite their reported strained relationship.
One person commented: “Pure class, always.”
Another said: “Respectful as always love the Cambridges.”
A third tweeted: “After everything he and his wife did, this is a pure class act. You guys really are on a much higher level.”
Meanwhile, the Queen‘s Twitter page also marked Harry’s birthday with a message.
The post included photos of Harry during royal engagements and one of him and wife Meghan Markle beaming.
It read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”
Clarence House – the residence of Prince Charles and wife Camilla – also paid tribute to Harry with sweet images.
One photo showed Charles smiling alongside Harry while another showed a single shot of Harry beaming.
In addition, the third snap saw Harry as a child alongside his father.
The post read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”
Royal fans gushed over the pictures, with many calling them “beautiful”.
One person said: “Beautiful photos of a father and his youngest son.”
Another commented: “This is very sweet.”
Meanwhile, a third added: “After everything he and his wife did and still post this… that’s class!”
