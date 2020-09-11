Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie ‘regularly crashes their Zoom calls’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie is reportedly making sweet cameos in many of the couple’s Zoom calls.

The former senior royals have apparently delighted business and charity associates when Archie randomly pops up.

The little tot, one, lives with Meghan and Harry at their Montecito mansion in California.

According to Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom – Archie is already quite a little star.

Baby Archie with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in South Africa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie apparently enjoys climbing up in front of the camera

Omid said on the Heir Pod podcast: “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.

“And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”

Zoom has become the video conferencing go-to platform during lockdown for millions the world over.

And Harry and Meghan seem quite keen users too.

Harry and Meghan are keen Zoom users since lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The public hasn’t seen baby Archie for months

They’ve regularly made both business and charitable calls using the popular software.

The public time last saw Archie when he appeared in a video for Save The Children UK.

In the May released video, Meghan reads aloud to him the book Duck! Rabbit!

In it he looks quite excitable as Meghan turns the pages. He even ends up dropping the book at one point.

Meghan and Harry say parenthood has inspired them to create Netflix content (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their spokesperson also confirmed that the family had videocalled The Queen on her 94th birthday.

Meghan and Harry say their Netflix deal is inspired by them becoming parents.

Harry and Meghan want to create content that ‘inspires’

They say they aim to create content of ‘hope’ that will inspire future generations.

In an official statement, they said: “Our lives, both independent of each other…

“…And as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Their content is set to air next year in 2021.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings says he has been impressed by both of their abilities to spot a good story.

Their programmes are expected to include serial dramas, documentaries and even movies.

