Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie ‘regularly crashes their Zoom calls’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie is reportedly making sweet cameos in many of the couple’s Zoom calls.
The former senior royals have apparently delighted business and charity associates when Archie randomly pops up.
The little tot, one, lives with Meghan and Harry at their Montecito mansion in California.
According to Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom – Archie is already quite a little star.
Archie apparently enjoys climbing up in front of the camera
Omid said on the Heir Pod podcast: “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.
“And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”
Zoom has become the video conferencing go-to platform during lockdown for millions the world over.
And Harry and Meghan seem quite keen users too.
The public hasn’t seen baby Archie for months
They’ve regularly made both business and charitable calls using the popular software.
The public time last saw Archie when he appeared in a video for Save The Children UK.
In the May released video, Meghan reads aloud to him the book Duck! Rabbit!
In it he looks quite excitable as Meghan turns the pages. He even ends up dropping the book at one point.
Their spokesperson also confirmed that the family had videocalled The Queen on her 94th birthday.
Meghan and Harry say their Netflix deal is inspired by them becoming parents.
Harry and Meghan want to create content that ‘inspires’
They say they aim to create content of ‘hope’ that will inspire future generations.
View this post on Instagram
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
In an official statement, they said: “Our lives, both independent of each other…
“…And as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection.
“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.
“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”
Their content is set to air next year in 2021.
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings says he has been impressed by both of their abilities to spot a good story.
Their programmes are expected to include serial dramas, documentaries and even movies.
