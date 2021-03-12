Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divided opinions with their explosive Oprah interview.

Now, it seems their popularity may have plunged to its lowest ever level, according to a new poll.

The poll, by YouGov, revealed almost half of Brits see the Duke of Sussex negatively after the interview.

Harry and Meghan’s popularity has dropped, according to a new poll (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity drops

The poll shows Harry’s popularity has reached the lowest level ever with a drop of 15 points from March 2.

Meanwhile, Meghan has also dropped in scores with six in 10 now viewing the Duchess of Sussex in a negative way.

YouGov polled 1,664 Brits between March 10 and March 11.

Harry and Meghan’s net favourability ratings have fallen to their lowest ever levels following the Oprah interview Prince Harry: -3 (15 point drop)

What else did the poll reveal?

However, Meghan remains popular with younger Brits.

55 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds said they like the royal.

Meanwhile, 83 per cent of those aged over 65 dislike her.

Elsewhere, it seems the Queen is still the most popular royal with just 14 per cent of Brits disliking her.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also liked by the public, with three quarters saying they like the couple.

The couple made a string of revelations and claims in their Oprah chat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview sent shockwaves following its airing.

In it, the couple made a series of bombshell claims and revelations.

Meghan said she felt suicidal while pregnant with her son Archie.

However, she claimed she asked someone at the Palace for help and she was told it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

Meanwhile, Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns’ within the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born.

Buckingham Palace investigating Harry and Meghan’s claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But Meghan and Harry refused to identify the person who allegedly made the comment.

Following the interview, the Queen issued a statement to confirm an investigation into the alleged comments would take place.

It read: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The statement said they’ll be “taken very seriously” and “addressed by the family privately”.

