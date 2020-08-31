Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Montecito ‘has angered locals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly annoyed their neighbours.

The former senior royals moved to ritzy Montecito, California in June of this year.

They decided to move out of Los Angeles and into the quieter neighbourhood, just an hour away from the city.

But locals are said to not be very happy about the move. Apparently paparazzi are plaguing the neighbourhood.

Why are Montecito neighbours angry with Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a £11 million home in Montecito, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reportedly helicopters fly up to four times a day in a bid to snap the couple and their son, Archie.

Meanwhile, paparazzi are also on the ground, nearby their home and a local shopping centre.

Harry and Meghan have previously filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles paparazzi agencies.

They claim drones flew over their home in attempt to capture shots of the family.

Paparazzi continue to hunt Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry reportedly ‘hated’ living in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it seems they are unable to escape their grasps even in suburban Montecito.

And the new residents are also said to be attracting tourists to the area, with local shop owners being asked if they’ve seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Prince Harry “hated” Los Angeles.

They said he is much happier since relocating out of town to Santa Barbara.

An insider said: “Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture.

Harry ‘hated’ living in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot.

“Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it – the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.

“An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from LA, which is where a majority of their work is based.

“Yet it is far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned of mudslides hitting their new nine-bedroom abode.

Its former owner Terry Cunningham revealed that two years ago mudslides came within just 200ft of the estate.

Terry, who sold the house in 2009, said: “We sure as hell didn’t think about it [mudslides] when we were building but certainly it’s something I would be thinking about now.”

