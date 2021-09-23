Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the news again after they visited New York today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at their first public event since the birth of their daughter Lilibet – who was welcomed into the world in June 2021.

Furthermore, Meghan even got herself a new nickname during today’s outing!

Megan was addressed in a different way in New York (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan in New York

The couple is in New York to attend the TV event, Global Citizen Live. It’s being screened here in the UK on BBC One on Saturday (September 25).

As they did the rounds in the city, one reporter asked: “Madam Duchess are you enjoying your time in New York?”

Meghan, 40, replied: “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

And it seemed this new way of addressing Meghan was a hit with fans.

Meghan became referred to as ‘Madam Duchess’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Madam Duchess’ Meghan

Journalist Kyle Mazza responded to congratulations on Twitter. He said: “Thank you, I appreciate your kind words.

“Madam Duchess was said by me to show respect to her, I always want to respect everyone. Dignity, respect and communication is so important.”

Subsequently, he wrote: “I appreciate and thank Prince Harry and the Madam Duchess of Sussex for taking the time to answer.”

Harry and Meghan were in New York to meet the city’s mayor.

Madame Duchess is an AWESOME coined term- and it's going to be monumental. You found a way to address her that's American, professional and accomplished, and doesn't need British rules and say-so. Go you! — Lexistential (@lexistential) September 23, 2021

Who besides me is really liking the title Madame Duchess Meghan? Although I'm not liking the photographer who called her that, I am liking the name. — Madame Duchess with a Glow 🇺🇸 (@RAnnie2021) September 23, 2021

Its Madame Duchess from now on!!!! https://t.co/KM8fcN7mbW — Sussex Safe Space (@Sue__sussex__) September 23, 2021

Harry and Meghan news

One fan in response said: “Madame Duchess is an AWESOME coined term- and it’s going to be monumental.

“You found a way to address her that’s American, professional and accomplished, and doesn’t need British rules and say-so. Go you!”

Another said: “Trademark Madam Duchess because it’s about to take off!”

A third wrote: “Who besides me is really liking the title Madame Duchess Meghan?

“Although I’m not liking the photographer who called her that, I am liking the name.”

Finally, one exclaimed: “It’s Madame Duchess from now on!”