Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out today for their first public appearance since daughter Lilibet’s birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the One World Trade Center Observatory in New York on Thursday to meet with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The couple both wore all black outfits as they waved to cameras upon their arrival.

Harry and Meghan stepped out in New York today (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news

Meghan wore a black turtle neck with black wide-leg trousers, paired with a black tailored coat and heels.

She wore her brunette locks tied back in a sleek bun, with smokey eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Harry sported a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

The couple wore all black outfits (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s outfits were likely chosen for their trip to the 9/11 Memorial afterwards.

The couple held hands as they arrived at the observatory.

They also gave a wave to members of the public and cameras.

As she greeted crowds of people, Meghan was asked how she felt about being back in New York.

She reportedly said: “It’s wonderful to be back thank you.”

The couple met with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (12460508ak))

During the visit, Meghan and Harry travelled up to the skyscraper’s viewing deck to meet de Blasio.

It’s not known why they met with the NYC Mayor.

This Saturday (September 25), Harry and Meghan will also attend the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live taking place at New York’s Central Park.

This is the couple’s first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

Meanwhile, royal experts have suggested the couple may bring Lilibet and their son Archie to the UK to see the Royal Family later in the year.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Harry and Meghan may return for Christmas.

She told Closer magazine: “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.

“It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren.

“A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out.”

