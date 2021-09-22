prince harry and meghan markle alongside the queen
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘could bring Archie and Lilibet to UK for Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the US with their two kids

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for Christmas in a bid to heal their ‘rift’ with the Royal Family, an expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the United States after they quit their senior royal roles back in March last year.

The Queen and other members of the royal family haven’t been able to see much of the couple’s son Archie and haven’t even met their baby daughter Lili, who was born in June.

However, a royal expert has said a trip to Britain for Christmas could “pave the way for a healing of the family rift”.

Katie Nicholl, author of Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love, told Closer magazine: “When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK.

“Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.

“It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out.”

Meanwhile, another royal author has suggested Harry may feel “guilt” if the Queen, 95, doesn’t get to meet Lilibet.

Adam Helliker told The Sun: “I think it’s imperative for family unity that the whole family comes over because, to put it bluntly, the queen is getting older and these won’t arrive too often again.

“I think Harry will feel particularly guilty if she doesn’t see the great-grandchildren she’s not seen much of – or the great-granddaughter she’s not seen at all.”

If the couple do return to the UK, their children may also get to meet the latest addition to the Royal Family – Princess Beatrice‘s daughter, who was born on September 18.

