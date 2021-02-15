Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the Queen and the Royal Family their happy baby news privately.

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and “the entire royal family” said they’re “delighted” by the couple’s news.

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second baby by sharing a stunning black and white photo, in which the Duchess showcased her bump.

However, according to a royal expert, the palace was “caught off guard” by their public announcement.

Harry and Meghan make public pregnancy announcement

On Sunday night, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

However, reports claim the couple didn’t inform the Palace they would announce the baby news.

Emily Andrews, Mail on Sunday’s royal editor, wrote on Twitter: “The Sussexes had apparently told the Royal Family their happy news, but not, it seems, that they would announce it.

“Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements.

“But everyone is ‘delighted’ including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince of Wales.”

How did Harry and Meghan announce their pregnancy?

On Valentine’s Day, Meghan and Harry released a statement to confirm their son Archie was going to be a big brother.

It read: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The happy news comes after heartache for the couple following Meghan’s miscarriage last July.

Last year, the former actress said she was plunged into “unbearable grief” after losing her baby.

In November, Meghan explained she suffered a “sharp cramp” while changing Archie’s nappy.

In a heartbreaking essay for the New York Times, Meghan said: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meanwhile, experts have suggested Meghan could give birth to her second child in the middle of 2021.

When is Meghan’s due date?

Royal expert Camilla Tominey said she thinks Meghan is around five months pregnant.

She told Today Extra: “Normally you would expect news to come along when she is three months, but we think she is about five months.”

