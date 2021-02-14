Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced.

The news was delivered via their spokesperson on Sunday evening.

Their rep said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Pregnant Meghan is looking forward to her second child (Credit: SplashNews)

Joy after heartache for Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Last year, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July, plunging her into “unbearable grief”.

In November, the former Suits actress spoke of the “sharp cramp” she experienced while changing Archie’s nappy and knew immediately she was losing her baby.

Meghan, 39, detailed: “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

She continued, in her heartbreakingly honest essay in the New York Times: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding his [Harry’s] hand.

“I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan have a lot to smile about! (Credit: SplashNews)

Solitary mourning

At the time, she called for more openness about miscarriages, saying: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives licence for all of us to do the same.

