Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due date
Meghan Markle due date: When will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome second baby?

Meghan and Prince Harry are giving son Archie a sibling

By Rebecca Carter
Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second baby, but what is her due date?

The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, announced they were expecting baby number two on Sunday (February 14).

In a statement, the couple said they’re “overjoyed” to be giving their son Archie, one, a sibling.

meghan and harry at an event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting baby number two – but what is her due date? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle due date

Meghan’s due date hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, experts have speculated it could be in the middle of 2021.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey said she thinks Meghan is around five months pregnant.

She told Today Extra: “Normally you would expect news to come along when she is three months, but we think she is about five months.”

Prince Harry and Meghan
Meghan could give birth in the middle of 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on to say the new Sussex baby’s arrival could coincide with other royal events including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

Ms Tominey added: “In June… it’s the Duke [of Edinburgh]’s 100th birthday, it’s Trooping the Colour, which the royals will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.”

But we think she is about five months.

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK around June or July to mark the occasions and also the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, the new baby’s arrival could affect this.

prince harry and meghan markle
The royal couple will be giving their son Archie a baby sibling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal commentator said: “Whether he can do any of that remains to be seen, because obviously the timing does clash.

“But I think we can safely assume we will not be seeing Meghan in the UK any time soon.”

What did Meghan and Harry say about their second baby?

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s announcement on Sunday read: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

