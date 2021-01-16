Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled “sellouts” by a leading royal biographer.

Duncan Larcombe, the author of several Prince Harry biographies, said he worries about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business deals will affect Prince William’s future as king.

Speaking on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Duncan said: “A year ago Harry and Meghan were saying they want privacy and to bring their child up in peace – codswallop!”

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have earned millions in less than a year (Credit: SplashNews)

Are Harry and Meghan ‘sellouts’?

Duncan added: “We now know what it is. The evidence is there. It was the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family.”

He even said that Prince Harry’s deals with Netflix and Spotify could “spell potential catastrophe” for the future of the royal family.

Duncan continued: “What Harry and Meghan have done over the past 12 months is sow seeds which will spell potential catastrophe to the royal family.

“When 50 million people are watching Harry’s chat about organic yoghurt or whatever it is that he wants to promote, and 5,000 people are watching his brother – Prince William, the future king – do a royal engagement, opening a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead or whatever, that is when it becomes a problem.”

Prince William may not seem as glamorous as Prince Harry argues Duncan (Credit: SplashNews)

Duncan reckons Meghan and Prince Harry are all about money

In addition to their various business deals, Harry and Meghan also launched their charitable foundation, Archewell, in 2020.

But Duncan said he doesn’t think the couple are really about charity. Instead, he insisted they are all about money.

What a surprise that more family silver is out for sale – let’s use Archie as clickbait.

In fact, he used their son Archie appearing in their first Spotify podcast episode as an example.

The author argued: “Because there is money involved, it isn’t a charitable thing. What a surprise that more family silver is out for sale – let’s use Archie as clickbait.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now podcast stars (Credit: SplashNews)

Could Prince Harry and Meghan become billionaires?

“Maybe Harry is going to be the ‘Billion-heir royal’.”

Meanwhile, royal author and journalist Katie Nicholl appeared in the same discussion.

She noted: “Meghan and Harry have the potential to become a billion-dollar brand.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Katie said that William may be concerned that Harry is using their late mother’s legacy as a marketing tool.

On Archewell’s official website, a photo of Harry with his mother is featured.

Appearing on the homepage ,it reads: “I am my mother’s son,” followed by Harry and Meghan’s intentions for their fledgling organisation.

Katie argued: “I think William will be concerned with that, Harry trying to take ownership of the Diana legacy will be a problem.

“But also Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation. These are the issues that William and Kate want to do – that’s where I predict tensions.

“Heads Together was also Kate’s Idea.”

