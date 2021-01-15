Prince George of Cambridge may never be king, a former BBC royal correspondent has claimed.

The seven-year-old prince is third in line to the throne behind his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

However, according to the journalist, he may never get to wear the crown.

Are there changes ahead? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why will Prince George of Cambridge never be king?

Speaking to the Express, Christopher Lee said that many different factors might come into play when the time comes for George to take the throne.

And one of those factors is the popularity of the monarchy.

“Voting for a monarchy is supporting an institution. Voting for the Sovereign is quite a different X-factor,” Lee said.

George and his father, Prince William, with his siblings Charlotte and Louis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Popularity might waiver

“The Queen is probably among the top ten brand images in the world.

“Oddly, in spite of general perceptions, the world has only a superficial view of the Queen, unlike her children and grandchildren who are gossip fodder ‒ two open adulterers, two sons of a serial adulterer.”

He went on to say that the popularity of the monarchy and the royal family might be at very different levels by the time George comes of age.

What else did he say?

Lee also added that other alterations to “great institutions” in the future might lead to further obstacles for the young prince.

The world has only a superficial view of the Queen, unlike her children and grandchildren who are gossip fodder.

With changes already made to the House of Lords, there could be other constitutional bodies who do the same.

Lee went on to say that more and more countries may be likely to remove the Queen as their head of state in the future.

Barbados is due to remove the Queen as its head of state next year.

George’s mum Kate received a nice surprise last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s surprise

Meanwhile, George’s mother Kate got a surprise on her recent birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 39th birthday on January 9, but like everyone else had to spend it in lockdown.

However, US Weekly claimed that she received a thoughtful card and numerous gifts from Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

A source said: “It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

