Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch bid to ‘change the world’ by becoming ‘ethical’ bankers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched their bid to “change the world” by becoming “ethical” bankers.

The couple’s latest role was announced today (October 12).

It comes after deals with Spotify and Netflix and, experts predict, it could mean they’re on their way to building a $1 billion brand.

Harry and Meghan take on new role

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appointed “impact partners” at a company called Ethic.

It’s a New York-based financial technology asset management company which pumps money into companies with credible environmental and social goals.

It’s owners are said to be self-styled “hippies” managing a £1.3bn Wall Street fund.

Harry and Meghan announced the news in a statement.

It said: “When we invest in each other we change the world.”

Meghan also added that investments were something she never had the luxury of dreaming of when she was younger.

She said: “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right? You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.

“My husband has been saying for years: ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?'”

She added that they were introduced to Ethic by friends.

The couple are thought to have invested in Ethic “earlier this year” but just how much hasn’t been revealed.

It’s also unknown if the one-time senior royals are being paid a salary for their impact partner roles, or what the job will entail.

What else are they working on?

Aside from welcoming a second baby, the couple have been busy since stepping down as senior royals.

After moving to the States they set out to become financially independent and earn their own money.

So far they’ve already signed major deals with Netflix and Spotify which are thought to be worth more than £100 million.

