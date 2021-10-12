In latest Meghan Markle news, her estranged brother Thomas Jr has spoken out about the Duchess.

The 55-year-old is due to appear in the upcoming series of Australia’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Ahead of his appearance, Thomas Jr made a series of claims about Meghan in the show’s promotional trailer.

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Jr has spoken out about his sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: What did Thomas Jr say?

In the clip, Thomas Jr claimed that his sister “walked all over” her first husband.

Meghan was previously married to American producer Trevor Engelson, before finding love with Prince Harry.

Commenting on her first marriage, Thomas Jr said: “The guy she was married to the first time, she just walked all over him and dumped him.

Harry’s on the chopping block next

“Harry’s on the chopping block next.”

It isn’t the first time Thomas Jr has spoken about his sister on the show.

Back in August, he slammed the Duchess Of Sussex in a separate trailer for the series.

Thomas Markle Jr is appearing in Australia’s Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Introducing himself, Thomas Jr said: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother.

“I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

He later added: “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.’

“She’s very shallow.”

Thomas Jr will appear alongside a series of famous faces on Big Brother VIP.

Caitlyn Jenner, Married At First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power and former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman have also signed up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited New York (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry visit New York

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry returned from a trip to New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently travelled to the Big Apple and toured the One World Trade Center Observatory, before paying a visit to the 9/11 Memorial.

Following the trip, a royal commentator insisted that the trip marked a huge turning point for the former royals.

Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “There is no royal comeback.

“They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything. Their trip to New York was a glorified tourist trip.”

In addition, he said: “They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy. No one should make the mistake that if they do turn up they are representing the royal family. They are not.”

