Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on more “fake royal tours” next year, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer take part in any official royal engagements since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

However, some commented that their recent trip to New York did bear an uncanny resemblance to tours we saw the couple take on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

Harry and Meghan headed to New York back in September (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan: ‘Fake royal tours’

Meghan and Harry headed to New York in September for their first official outing together since the birth of Lilibet.

The pair no longer partake in official royal tours, but some claimed the trip had striking similarities.

In fact, royal commentator Neil Sean even went so far as to call them “fake royal tours” on his YouTube channel.

And he’s predicted that we’ll see more of the same in 2022.

Whether kids Archie and Lilibet come along for the photo op remains to be seen.

As royals, the couple undertook official tours for the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Where next for the Sussexes?

Neil predicted that we’ll see Harry and Meghan getting some good use out of their passports in 2022.

He thinks they’ll head to Australia and Japan as well as touring parts of the US.

Sean said: “According to a very good source, Harry and Meghan are planning even more, shall we say, ‘fake royal tours’ in 2022.

“Apparently they are looking to tour Australia, Japan and back to certain areas of the United States.”

Why are Harry and Meghan going on tour?

Well, Sean says it could be to boost their popularity.

He suggested that the pair are “not that popular right now” and added: “Maybe they’re hoping to reignite their once popularity in far-flung places.”

However, he did comment: “But a lot of people, particularly senior courtiers in the royal circles, are baffled, because, what exactly are they touring for?

