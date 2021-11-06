harry and meghan
Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘baffle’ royal courtiers with plans for more ‘fake royal tours’

Australia and Japan are apparently in their sights

By Nancy Brown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on more “fake royal tours” next year, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer take part in any official royal engagements since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

However, some commented that their recent trip to New York did bear an uncanny resemblance to tours we saw the couple take on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

harry and meghan
Harry and Meghan headed to New York back in September (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan: ‘Fake royal tours’

Meghan and Harry headed to New York in September for their first official outing together since the birth of Lilibet.

Read more: Piers Morgan takes swipe at Meghan and Harry and urges Queen to ‘take away their titles’

The pair no longer partake in official royal tours, but some claimed the trip had striking similarities.

In fact, royal commentator Neil Sean even went so far as to call them “fake royal tours” on his YouTube channel.

And he’s predicted that we’ll see more of the same in 2022.

Whether kids Archie and Lilibet come along for the photo op remains to be seen.

harry and meghan
As royals, the couple undertook official tours for the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Where next for the Sussexes?

Neil predicted that we’ll see Harry and Meghan getting some good use out of their passports in 2022.

He thinks they’ll head to Australia and Japan as well as touring parts of the US.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US tour ‘leaves Harry and Meghan worrying they’ll steal thunder’

Sean said: “According to a very good source, Harry and Meghan are planning even more, shall we say, ‘fake royal tours’ in 2022.

“Apparently they are looking to tour Australia, Japan and back to certain areas of the United States.”

Why are Harry and Meghan going on tour?

Well, Sean says it could be to boost their popularity.

He suggested that the pair are “not that popular right now” and added: “Maybe they’re hoping to reignite their once popularity in far-flung places.”

However, he did comment: “But a lot of people, particularly senior courtiers in the royal circles, are baffled, because, what exactly are they touring for?

So will you be following any ‘fake royal tour’? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

EMMERDALE FIREWORKS COMP
Emmerdale slammed by fans for irresponsible fireworks scene as fans ‘switch off’
Strictly Jason Gilkison
Strictly: It Takes Two viewers praise show choreographer Jason Gilkison after his tribute
Kate Garraway husband
Kate Garraway stunned as she discovers GMB guest was ‘beds away’ from husband in hospital
Holly Willoughby husband
Holly Willoughby reveals husband told her to ‘back away’ from hobby after becoming ‘one angry woman’
Emmerdale fans confused by Hazel and Jamie teaming up
Jane McDonald has announced a new series on Channel 5
Jane McDonald announces new Channel 5 series and fans can’t wait