Piers Morgan has taken yet another swipe at Meghan Markle on Twitter.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, 56, isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

In his latest attack on social media today (November 4), Piers demanded for the Queen to take action against the Sussexes.

It comes after reports claimed Meghan called two Republican Senators on their private numbers to discuss paid paternal leave.

According to news outlets, the Duchess used her royal title to urge them to vote in favour of paid parental leave.

And Piers seemed appalled by the news.

The controversial host shared a news report titled: “Meghan Markle is now cold calling Republican Senators on their private numbers.”

Reposting the link, he added: “Just outrageous for Princess Pinocchio to use her royal title for political lobbying like this.

“The Queen must stop the Sussexes causing such endless damage to the Monarchy’s reputation.”

Piers ended the tweet: “Take their titles away.”

The tweet divided followers as they rushed to the comments to share their thoughts.

Some agreed with Piers, with one saying: “I thought their titles had been taken away? This is truly preposterous.”

Another added: “The monarchy must take their own titles away!”

A third wrote: “Royals do not get involved in politics. No Royalty there.”

In addition, a fourth said: “They didn’t want the ‘hassle’ of the Royal duties, but they’ve loved using their titles. They moved because of the press, but they can’t stop giving interviews and attending Hollywood events?!”

However, others disagreed with Piers and defended Meghan.

They shared: “What’s the difference between this political activity, and Charles/William speaking out on environmental issues, attending COP 26 etc?”

Another stated: “How dare she fight for hard pressed parents.”

A third added: “There’s nothing wrong with what she’s doing.”

A fourth pointed out: “I would think the Queen has far bigger (and closer to home) issues to deal with.”

Another wrote: “You have frightening obsession like really frightening. Think it’s time you got over it.”

