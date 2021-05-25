Prince Harry is blinded by the “beauty” and “Hollywood world” of wife Meghan Markle, Paul Burrell has claimed.

Paul – the former butler of Princess Diana – also claimed that Meghan is the only one who can stop him from taking part in more interviews about his family.

He said it’s up to her to save Harry from “destroying himself”.

Prince Harry has made a series of allegations about his family (Credit: Apple TV+)

So what did Paul Burrell say about Prince Harry and Meghan?

Speaking to Closer, Paul said Meghan needed to step in and stop Harry from airing his dirty laundry in public.

He said: “He’s been blinded by Meghan, by her beauty and by this Hollywood world. I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself.”

Paul also predicted that “it’ll make things worse in the long run” and Harry “won’t heal” if he keeps up the public mud-slinging.

He added that he has “no idea when he’ll stop”.

Paul Burrell thinks Harry is blinded by Meghan’s beauty (Credit: YouTube)

So how would Diana feel about the royal rift?

As one of the people who were closest to her, Paul is perhaps uniquely placed to reveal just how Diana would’ve reacted to Harry’s rift with the royal family.

And Paul thinks she’s be “heartbroken it’s come to this”.

“Not only would she be devastated that Harry is cut off from his family, but she’d disapprove of him tearing down the royals,” Paul stated.

He added that she’d also urge her son to live a quiet life and focus on his children.

Paul concluded: “She’d want him to stop airing his dirty laundry. And to live a quiet, private life, focused on his children.”

Princess Diana would be ‘heartbroken’ over what’s happened with Prince Harry and Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan: Triple whammy of bombshells

Harry has so far spoken out against his family in a joint interview with Meghan to Oprah Winfrey.

Next, he dropped more bombshells during an interview for a podcast.

And, when his new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See dropped last week, yet more allegations about his family were revealed.

