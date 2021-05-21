The latest Prince Harry accusations against the royal family could mean he never returns to the UK, the royal family reportedly fears.

Speaking in The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex, 36, said the royal family exercised “total neglect” toward both his and his wife Meghan Markle’s mental health.

And now The Queen and Prince Charles as said to be “dismayed” by his latest claims.

Prince Harry at the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry latest: Royals face a ‘very, very real problem’

In fact, royal experts are now saying The Firm has a “very real problem” on its hands.

And that there are “grave doubts” over whether Prince Harry will ever return to the UK again.

Royal expert and author Phil Dampier told The Sun: “The royals will be dismayed and Charles and William will be tearing out what’s left of their hair.”

He added: “I have grave doubts about whether Harry will come back.”

Whereas royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “There is, for the royal family, a very, very real problem about the way the Sussexes are addressing their unhappiness.”

Prince Charles is said to be especially upset by Prince Harry’s latest claims (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen ‘wishes to address issues privately’

Indeed, The Queen previously responded to accusations made by Meghan and Harry in their original interview with Oprah.

Here they said an unnamed royal had made racist comments about their son Archie.

It was clear in the Queen’s statement that she wished to deal with the issue privately and not before the public.

Her statement included: “The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Prince Harry on The Me You Can’t See (Credit: Apple TV)

Prince Harry blames his dad

However, Harry has continued to blast his family on several instances since Her Majesty’s statement.

Within his new Apple TV plus documentary series, he claims Prince Charles did not effectively help him or his brother William grieve the loss of their mother.

He also opened up about drinking heavily in his youth to combat this unresolved grief.

Finally he said he fears that critics won’t stop bashing his wife Meghan until she “dies”.

He said: “They’re not going to stop until she dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

The series comes just a week after the release of Harry’s podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

In the sit-down, Harry said he wanted to break the “cycle of pain” passed down from Prince Charles to him with his own children.

Harry argued: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

