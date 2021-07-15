Prince George at Wembley delighted fans during Euro 2020 with a cute, enthusiastic display cheering on England.

However, a royal expert has now claimed that his parents – Prince William and Kate Middleton – will keep the youngster ‘out of the limelight’.

The claims come after George was submitted to abuse on social media.

Prince George looked adorable in his suit (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Prince George at Wembley?

The seven-year-old Prince appeared alongside his football-loving father and mother at the Euro 2020 final, where England played Italy.

George erupted in cheers and was seen smiling broadly after England took the lead.

During his visit, he looked very smart in a suit and tie.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly insists Prince George should have worn football shirt at Euro 2020 final

However, appearing on the Australian breakfast TV show, Sunrise, expert and author Robert Jobson said: “Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh.

“He has been very popular but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit.

“[William and Kate] are very conscious of that.”

George attended the match with Kate and William (Credit: BBC)

What did Lorraine Kelly say?

Scottish fans called the young Prince a “twerp” and invited him to “cry into his tie” when England finally lost the game on penalties.

Even ITV talkshow host Lorraine Kelly thought that wearing a suit and tie was excessive.

She said it was heartbreaking to see him go from excitement to disappointment during the course of the game.

“He was a wee cut down man, they had him in a suit and tie,” she said.

“God love him they should have let him wear a football strip, for goodness sake.”

The young Prince has been a hit with royal fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert agrees

Another royal expert agreed with Mr Jobson.

Charles Rae exclusively told ED!: “I think [William and Kate] will keep him out of the limelight while he is still young.

Read more: Royal expert slams ‘unjustifiable criticism’ against Prince George after Euro 2020 final appearance

“But I doubt very much it has anything to do with the unjustifiable criticism he received.

“I mean who in their right mind attacks a young lad who will be eight in a couple of days?”