Prince George attended a Euro 2020 football match today with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The seven-year-old looked adorable in a suit as he stood alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the England vs Germany game.

And what’s even cuter is the prince sported a similar tie to his dad as they were seen during the National Anthem.

Prince George attended the England v Germany game with his parents (Credit: BBC)

Prince George attends England football game

George wore a black suit and patterned tie as William also wore a similar look.

Meanwhile, Kate looked stunning in a red blazer and trousers.

Fans on Twitter went crazy for George’s appearance at the match, and gushed over his outfit.

George looked adorable in a suit (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “Omg how cute is Prince William and Prince George in the same suit.”

Another wrote: “How lovely to see Prince George at the football with the Duke and Duchess.”

A third added: “Aw. Little Prince George looks adorable in his suit at (what I assume) is one of his first official engagement.”

One tweeted: “Prince George looks soo cute omgg.”

Prince George ‘told he will be King one day’

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed William and Kate told their son he will become King of England one day.

George is third-in-line to the throne behind his father William and grandfather Prince Charles.

According to royal author Robert Lacey in an updated version of his book Battle of Brothers, Kate and William wanted to tell their son at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

William and Kate reportedly told George he’ll be King one day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey said: “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

