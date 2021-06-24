Kate Middleton is said to have told Prince George the news that one day he will become King of England.

It’s thought the Duchess of Cambridge told her first-born son the momentous news around the time of his seventh birthday last July.

The couple are also parents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and it’s said that George “knows he is very different” from his siblings.

Prince George has reportedly been told he will one day be King of England (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kate Middleton break the news to Prince George?

According to royal author Robert Lacey in an updated version of his book Battle of Brothers, Kate and husband William wanted to broach the subject at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

As such, it’s thought they sat down with George last summer.

Lacey said the decision reflected “William’s unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start”.

Kate Middleton and husband William sat George down to tell him the news (Credit: Splash News)

When was William told he would be king?

It’s unclear when William was told about his future role in the royal family.

Lacey writes: “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.”

Of George, he claimed: “But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

He added: “William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a normal family upbringing, enabling the monarchy to stay relevant and keep up with modern times.”

George is said to know he is ‘very different’ from his siblings (Credit: Splash News)

Prince George knows he’s ‘very different’ from siblings

Last year, royal expert Katie Nicholl also spoke about George’ road to the throne.

She claimed George knows he’s “very different” from his siblings. This is because he’s often “singled out” to spend time with the Queen and Prince Charles.

Nicholl said the fact Charlotte and Louis are excluded from the meetings means George “understands that he’s different from them”.

This is despite William and Kate’s determination to raise their three children as equals.

