Prince George melts hearts with adorable backstage moment at Wimbledon with William and Kate

Prince George went to his first ever Wimbledon match with his parents Prince William and Kate yesterday.

Watching from the Royal Box’s front row, he saw Novak Djokovic defeat Nick Kyrgios in the Men’s Singles final.

Afterwards, Prince George looked excited as he met Novak Djokovic backstage, who handed him the famous winner’s trophy to hold.

Future King, Prince George, beaming as he meets tennis champion Novak Djokovic (Credit: BBC)

Prince George at Wimbledon

Backstage, the royals went to meet Djokovic, who kindly let Prince George hold the trophy.

Prince William then said: “Don’t drop it!”

Holding onto the top, Kate made sure that her son didn’t drop the trophy.

She also pointed out the infamous pineapple to George on one of the most sort out prizes in tennis.

However, after gazing at the trophy and looking at the engraved winners, Prince George quietly said to Kate: “It’s a bit heavy!”

He then handed the trophy over to his mother.

Prince George holds Novak’s trophy while his mum helps out by holding the top (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate news

After seeing the royals’ backstage moment on Twitter, fans couldn’t get over how adorable Prince George was.

In a tweet shared by the Wimbledon Twitter page, a caption read: “Don’t drop it!

“It’s been a special first #Wimbledon visit for Prince George.”

Viewers rushed to the comments, to share their love for that moment.

One fan said: “I absolutely loved that moment! I’m sure Prince George had a lot of fun and will talk about this to his friends a lot.”

Another tweeted: “The little jump he did was adorable.”

A third added: “What a moment! So cute.”

Someone else wrote: “It was a great moment shared together. Prince George is adorable.”

