Prince Edward has become the Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday today but what happens now with his son James, Viscount Severn, and his new title?

A statement from Buckingham Palace has confirmed Edward has assumed the title previously held by his late father Prince Philip.

“The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’ lifetime,” the statement detailed.

Additionally, the birthday gift from King Charles means a change in the status of Edward’s wife Sophie. She now goes by the title Duchess of Edinburgh.

And their son James, Viscount Severn, is also affected by the change.

Prince Edward’s son James is not currently in line to become Duke of Edinburgh, however (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happens with Prince Edward’s son now he is Duke of Edinburgh?

The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947 when he married Elizabeth, then a Princess.

The late Queen held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch following the death of her father George VI in 1952.

In 1999 it was indicated by Buckingham Palace that their third son and fourth child Edward would inherit the title from his father.

However, following Philip’s passing in 2021, the dukedom passed on to Charles. And when he became King following the death of the Queen, the title merged in the Crown.

Furthermore, there had been speculation the Edinburgh title might be bestowed upon Princess Charlotte in due course.

But while that has not been the course taken, the proviso appears to be that James – who is younger than his sister Louise, 19, but whose status is subject to primogeniture – will not inherit from Edward.

Instead, 15-year-old James is known from today as Earl of Wessex, his father’s most recent title.

Edward remains Earl of Forfar, alongside becoming Duke of Edinburgh. And that Scottish earldom should eventually pass on to James also.

James, who was the Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest grandchild, is currently 14th in line to the throne. His father is in 13th position, and his sister is 15th.

The Wessexes have all seen a change in their status – apart from Lady Louise Windsor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why was the Duke of Edinburgh announcement made now?

According to MailOnline, royal insiders have emphasised the timing of the announcement concerning Prince Edward is not linked to the titles given to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Instead confirmation about the Duke of Edinburgh is said to be in keeping with such royal reveals that are often made on a family member’s birthday.

I’m so glad he really deserves it and it is what Phillip would have wanted.

Royal fans appear thrilled by Edward and Sophie’s new titles as one gushed on Twitter today: “I’m so glad he really deserves it and it is what Phillip would have wanted.”

Another said: “He and the new Duchess of Edinburgh really deserve their new titles!”

