More good news for Prince Edward following title honour from the King

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, has been honoured with a new responsibility following his title news.

He has become the new Patron of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and International Award.

Edward paid visits to Derby and Nottingham today (March 14) to mark the special announcement.

“We’re delighted to announce HRH The Duke of Edinburgh as Patron of the DofE and @intaward,” revealed the official Twitter account for the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“The Duke is a Gold Award holder and has been a passionate supporter of both charities for decades – and shares our belief in the limitless potential of young people.”

Duke of Edinburgh patron Prince Edward is taking over from Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward announced as Duke of Edinburgh patron

The Duke takes on the patronages previously held by his father, Prince Philip. He founded the Award in 1956.

Edward made the journey to Derby and Nottingham to meet with youngsters who are working on achieving their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The latest news comes after Edward and his wife, Sophie bagged new royal titles.

They were the Earl and Countess of Wessex. However, now, they will be known as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday.”

“The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’ lifetime.”

It added: “The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Edward’s son James has now bagged his Earl of Wessex title.

Edward could have lots of new responsibilities soon (Credit: Splashnews)

What does this all mean for Prince Edward and his wife Sophie?

With their new titles, will Edward and Sophie take on a new role within the monarchy?

Well, an expert told Entertainment Daily! that the pair’s shiny new titles mean they’ll likely take on more royal duties in the future.

His work for his father’s famous Award Scheme is impressive too as is his charitable activity.

Richard Fitzwilliams explained: “The bestowing of the title Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward with his wife Sophie becoming the Duchess is a recognition of their remarkable work for the royal family.

Read more: Why Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘missed out’ on new royal title

“They are likely to take on more royal duties as the Palace is currently reviewing royal patronages. The title was promised when they married in 1999 and is synonymous with Prince Philip worldwide.”

He added: “Edward will be particularly proud to use it. His work for his father’s famous Award Scheme is impressive too as is his charitable activity.”

Previous reports claimed that King Charles was considering giving the title of Duchess of Edinburgh to Princess Charlotte when she became old enough.

However, for now, the title will remain with Sophie.

What do you think of this story about Prince Edward? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know there!