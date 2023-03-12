Lady Louise Windsor, granddaughter of the late Queen, saw her father, mother and brother recently all gifted a new royal title.

Her father Prince Edward was confirmed as the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday (March 10) on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

That meant his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, became Duchess of the Scottish capital.

And their son James, Viscount Severn assumed the title of Earl of Wessex from his father. Edward remains Earl of Forfar – but that earldom should eventually pass on to James also.

However, 19-year-old Louise’s status and rank has not changed – even though she is four years older than her brother.

Lady Louise Windsor looks out from the balcony on Buckingham Palace with the late Queen, her grandmother, and uncle Charles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why hasn’t Lady Louise Windsor been given a new title?

Despite Edward becoming the Duke of Edinburgh, as his late father Prince Philip was from his marriage in 1947, the title will not pass onto his children.

It was noted in the statement announcing his new title that Edward will be Duke “for His Royal Highness’ lifetime”.

And technically he didn’t inherit the title himself as the dukedom passed to Charles following Philip’s death.

Then, when Charles became King in 2022 the title was merged in the Crown.

And even though this fourth creation of the dukedom comes with the proviso it does not pass onto either Edward’s daughter or son, another aspect of royal protocol is the reason Louise ‘missed out’.

Louise’s brother James is four years younger than her but his status has changed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal titles

That reported reason is Louise, despite being Edward and Sophie’s first born child, is subject to primogeniture.

Ancient rules of primogeniture see titles and property go to the eldest son, not necessarily the eldest child.

This has also previously affected the line of succession.

But the rules were tweaked in 2013, before the birth of Princess Charlotte. And it is now ensured that Princes no longer take precedence over their elder sisters.

Louise’s mother Sophie has become Duchess of Edinburgh – she is not subject to primogeniture as she married into the royal family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, Louise and James are excluded from this change as they were born previous to it occurring.

And so Louise is currently 15th in line to the throne – behind her father in 13th.

Her brother James – the Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest grandchild – is 14th.

Read more: Lady Louise Windsor’s sweet nod to the Queen during funeral service

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.