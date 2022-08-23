‘Tragedy’ in Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship: ‘They were at loggerheads’

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana‘s relationship was a “tragedy”, a royal expert has claimed.

Duncan Larcombe has also claimed that the royal couple were at “loggerheads” due to Prince Charles’ “jealousy”.

Charles and Diana were married for 15 years (Credit: YouTube)

Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana’s relationship

Diana and Charles‘ marriage is still one of the most talked about relationships, almost 26 years on.

Charles and Diana married in 1981. They divorced in 1996, a year before Diana’s untimely death.

Now, Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, has spoken about the “tragedy” of it, seemingly explaining why it didn’t work out.

When asked what Diana was like with Charles, he said: “Publically, they were an incredible tour de force.”

However, it wasn’t like that behind closed doors, according to Larcombe.

Charles and Diana’s marriage has been scrutinised for decades (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Tragedy’ of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana’s marriage

Larcombe then went on to talk about the “tragedy” of Charles and Diana’s relationship.

“The tragedy, as I see it, was here was a great ambassadorial duo who could have really rocked the world but it never was to be because they were at loggerheads,” he said.

Larcombe then went on to explain one of the key reasons behind the couple’s fractious relationship.

“He [Charles] was understandably jealous of her popularity, wherever they went together, as were other members of the Royal Family,” he continued.

He then added that the Royal Family found it “too difficult” to “embrace” Diana’s popularity.

Princess Diana’s death was subject of a documentary over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Diana documentary criticised

The late princess hasn’t been out of the news this week.

A documentary about her death aired on Channel 4 on Sunday to mark 25 years since she passed away.

The documentary saw detectives and police who investigated the princess’ death discuss what happened on that tragic night in 1997.

However, viewers at home had one common request – that broadcasters should stop making documentaries about Diana’s death now and let her rest in peace.

“It’s been 25 years and all these incessant programmes and documentaries need to stop. Let the woman rest in peace,” one viewer tweeted.

“I won’t be watching. Ridiculous. She’s been dead 25 years. Leave it be,” another said.

Read more: Promise Princess Diana ‘made sons William and Harry keep’ before her death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.