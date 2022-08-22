Channel 4 viewers make same complaint over ‘ridiculous’ Princess Diana documentary

Channel 4’s Princess Diana documentary aired last night (Sunday, August 21) – and viewers had the same complaint to make.

Fans of the late royal were not happy with the “ridiculous” documentary, with many arguing that it’s time to stop making documentaries about her death.

The documentary about Diana’s death aired last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4’s Diana documentary

Last night saw Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, a new documentary, air on Channel 4.

The new four-part series tries to uncover the truth behind the Princess of Wales’ death – 25 years on.

The new documentary looked at the specifics of the crash and spoke to emergency response teams who dealt with it.

Detectives who worked on the case were also interviewed in the documentary.

The documentary also featured an interview with Martine Monteil, the French Police Chief who was first to arrive at the scene of the crash.

In the interview, she spoke about how she discovered some “tiny pearls” at the crash scene.

“They belonged to the Princess,” she said.

Martine Monteil was interviewed on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Princess Diana death

Some viewers were not happy with the Diana documentary, with some even going so far as to brand it “ridiculous”.

Some called for documentaries about the Princess’ death to stop being made and to allow her to rest in peace.

“Watching #Investigatingdiana as we approached her 25th anniversary since that terrible tragedy. Isn’t it about time we stop creating documentaries about her death, let her rest in peace & let the Princes get on with their lives?” one viewer tweeted.

“The media need to let the woman rest in peace, and stop using her death anniversary to rewrite her life and story,” another wrote.

“They need to leave her son [Prince Harry] alone also!”

Viewers made the same complaint about the Diana documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The complaints didn’t stop there though.

“It’s been 25 years and all these incessant programmes and documentaries need to stop. Let the woman rest in peace,” a third viewer ranted.

Additionally, another said: “I won’t be watching. Ridiculous. She’s been dead 25 years. Leave it be.”

Not everyone had negative things to say. “I’m endlessly fascinated, intrigued & saddened by her story,” one viewer tweeted.

Another added: “@Channel4 has done it again! As we approach the anniversary of the death of #PrincessDiana, the channel delivers an insightful & detailed documentary that attempts to find those responsible!”

Read more: How Prince George’s birth had special link to late grandmother Princess Diana

Investigating Diana: Death in Paris continues tonight on Channel 4 and All4 at 9pm. The whole series is available to binge now on All4.

What did you think of the Diana documentary last night? Head on over to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.