How Prince George’s birth had special link to late grandmother Princess Diana

The untimely death of Princess Diana sadly meant that Prince George never got to meet his late grandmother.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from having a special connection.

George, nine, is the eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who is the son of Prince Charles and Diana.

Prince George is the eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince George and Princess Diana were both born on ‘blistering’ hot days

Diana sadly died in 1997 at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris.

However, previously speaking about the birth of Prince George, Diana’s brother explained that the tot’s arrival reminded him of his sister.

Earl Spencer told Hello!: “My father always told us how Diana was born on just such a blisteringly hot day, at Sandringham, in July 1961.”

He then commented on the similarities to the day George was born.

“It’s another very happy summer’s day, half a century on,” he said, linking the two.

Prince George was born on July 22 2013 in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, in the height of summer.

Kate and William have since welcomed daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, and son Prince Lois, four.

Prince William continues his mother’s passions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William on keeping legacy of Princess Diana alive after her death

After his grandfather Prince Charles and father William, Prince George is third in line to the throne.

And the Duke of Cambridge has spoken about wanting to pass down his mother’s passion for homelessness.

He wrote in the Big Issue: “I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother.

“Looking back helps us to see how far we’ve come. But problems are fixed in the present. And despite all the progress, homelessness is still seen by many as some entrenched phenomenon over which we have little power.”

He added: “I hope to bring George, Charlotte, and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need. Just as my mother did for me.”

