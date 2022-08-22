Princess Diana, who is the subject of a Channel 4 documentary tonight, reportedly once made her sons agree to a promise.

A new documentary series, Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, is exploring the late Princess of Wales’ tragic death ahead of the 25th anniversary later this month.

Diana died on August 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

A new documentary focuses on Diana’s death (Credit: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Princess Diana’s death

Before her death in 1997, Diana reportedly wanted her sons Prince Harry and Prince William to always be best friends.

Harry and William’s relationship has reportedly become strained over the last few years, with the Duke of Sussex previously saying he and his older brother were on “different paths”.

However, it seems that their mother Diana wanted them to remain close.

Diana reportedly wanted William and Harry to remain close (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

William and Harry news

Simone Simmons, Diana’s psychic and friend, revealed the late princess’ promise in the updated version of Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers book last year.

She said Diana told her sons: “You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends.

“And never let anyone come between you.”

Meanwhile, Lacey said Simmons claimed William and Harry promised “they would keep to that”.

Harry and William apparently agreed to remain close (Credit: Cover Images)

The brothers apparently “high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle”.

Later this month will mark 25 years since Princess Diana’s death.

Channel 4 aired the first episode of its new documentary last night (August 21).

However, viewers were divided over the new series.

Many thought it was time to stop airing programmes surrounding Diana’s death.

One person said on Twitter: “It’s been 25 years and all these incessant programmes and documentaries need to stop. Let the woman rest in peace.”

Another wrote: “I won’t be watching. Ridiculous. She’s been dead 25 years. Leave it be.”

However, others found the show “insightful” as one person tweeted: “As we approach the anniversary of the death of #PrincessDiana, the channel delivers an insightful & detailed documentary that attempts to find those responsible!”

Investigating Diana: Death in Paris continues on Channel 4, tonight, from 9pm.

