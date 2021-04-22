Prince Charles reportedly has plans to cut down the Monarchy when he becomes King, latest news has revealed.

A royal expert claims the Prince of Wales, 72, may want to reduce the size of the Royal Family which means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be “ditched”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles last year and now live in California.

Charles reportedly has plans to “cut down” the Monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Prince Charles do?

According to biographer Angela Levin, Charles is likely to take up more roles as the Queen is now a widow following the death of Prince Philip.

Read more: Prince Charles ‘grieving privately in Wales after father Prince Philip’s funeral’

The Express reports that Ms Levin told talkRADIO: “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

“I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family.”

Prince Charles may “ditch” Meghan and Harry, claims an expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn’t really particularly want change which I think is understandable.

“But he wants to change and I think he will do that.”

Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down.

Charles recently reunited with his son Prince Harry at Philip’s funeral.

It’s said they had talks at Windsor Castle alongside Prince William amid rumours of a rift.

Charles reportedly had talks with sons Harry and William to mend their alleged rift (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Harry and wife Meghan’s tell-all Oprah interview, it’s believed Harry’s relationship with his family has become strained.

Sources claimed Charles, William and Harry started steps towards mending their alleged rift.

One insider said there is “much pain and hurt on both sides” therefore the reconciliation will take place in “baby steps”.

Meanwhile, Charles recently travelled to his Welsh getaway to grieve privately for his father Philip following the funeral.

Reports claimed Charles also needed “time to think and contemplate the future of the Royal Family”.

The Prince of Wales at father Philip’s funeral last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Charles to ‘consider future of Royal Family’

A source told the Mail Online: “He is acutely aware that this is a hugely significant moment in his life and he feels like he has the weight of the world of his shoulders.

Read more: Prince William ‘strongly’ believes Harry blindsided the Queen in an ‘insulting and disrespectful way’

“All his life he has been heir to throne, but Prince Philip was the patriarch of the family.”

ED! has contacted reps for Clarence House for comment on this story.

What do you think about Charles potentially slimming down the Monarchy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.