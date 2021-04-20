Prince Charles is reportedly grieving privately in Wales following his father Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Prince of Wales, 72, looked tearful at the funeral on Saturday as he honoured his late father.

Now, Charles has apparently fled to Llwynywermod in Llandovery on his own after his father was laid to rest.

Reports say his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has remained in London.

Prince Charles ‘grieving privately in Wales’

A source told the Mail Online: “Charles felt he wanted to reflect alone. He also wants to attend to the thousands of letters sent to him in condolence of his father’s death.

“He is acutely aware that this is a hugely significant moment in his life and he feels like he has the weight of the world of his shoulders.

“All his life he has been heir to throne, but Prince Philip was the patriarch of the family.”

What happened during Charles, William and Harry’s meeting?

The insider said Charles “needs time to think and contemplate the future of the Royal Family”.

Meanwhile, Charles apparently headed to Wales after talks with sons Princes William and Harry to mend their alleged rift.

Charles felt he wanted to reflect alone.

It’s said they started the “baby steps” towards a reconciliation following Harry’s tell-all Oprah interview with wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, another royal insider told the publication: “Obviously after the worldwide fallout of the Oprah interview trust has to be rebuilt.”

The source said despite no “official wake after the funeral”, Charles, William and Harry “took the opportunity to speak and catch-up face to face after many months apart”.

Another source said there is “much pain and hurt on both sides” therefore the reconciliation will take place in “baby steps”.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Charles for comment.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, royal expert Russell Myers told Lorraine Kelly on her show that “tensions are still running very, very high”.

He added: “We do know Charles, William, Kate and Harry got together for couple of hours after funeral, but I don’t think anything was settled.”

