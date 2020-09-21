Prince Charles has made an unexpected speech on climate change.

The Duke of Cornwall, 71, urgently warned Brits to take climate change seriously.

He warned that the consequences of global warming will far outweigh that of the current coronavirus pandemic.

In a prerecorded message, Prince Charles outlined the dangers of climate change.

Prince Charles released the video on behalf of Clarence House (Credit: YouTube)

What did Prince Charles say?

His speech included: “Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

He went on to add: “[The environmental] crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Prince tested positive for COVID-19 back in March.

The Duke of Cornwall has shared his climate change concerns for many years (Credit: SplashNews)

He has championed environmental causes for decades, and spoke at the Davos summit.

Despite the Prince’s seemingly earnest words, not everyone is convinced.

How have people reacted?

Dozens took to Twitter to mock his sentiments.

Many argued that he lives an extraordinarily lavish lifestyle and that far outweighs the average Brit in terms of waste.

Charles with his second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One unimpressed user tweeted: “It’s so tiring being a Republican. Yes, Prince Charles is correct on climate change but he also lives a disgustingly wasteful and consumerist life in palaces, with staff doing almost everything for him. Remove the boot from your mouth.”

A second Twitter user noted: “Man with GIGANTIC carbon footprint and complete lack of self awareness presumes to warn the rest of us about climate change.”

Whereas a third user argued: “Prince Charles needs to get into the real world, sure the climate change is an issue but everybody is suffering in the UK at the moment with money issues, job security while he’s sitting on his [bleep] sipping tea.”

But does Prince Charles practice what he preaches? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, not everyone disagreed with Charles.

One user praised his effort with: “Prince Charles has been campaigning on the environment since 70s.

“He was calling for a reduction in single plastic usage back then and so many called him cooky. He was right then & he’s right now.

“COVID-19 is a chance to reset. Think about March when we saw Venice’s clean canals.”

And a further user declared: “Whether you’re a royalist or not, he’s right!

“We can’t keep pushing climate change back on the agenda. It’s here!”

