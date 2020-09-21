Prince Charles is reportedly ‘delighted’ at the lovely name baby Archie called him.

The royal, 71, is said to have enjoyed a Zoom chat with his son Prince Harry on his 36th birthday.

Meghan Markle, 39, was also on the call, as was little Archie 16 months.

Charles’ grandson apparently delighted him as he called him ‘pa’.

Charles, pictured here with Camilla, won’t have seen his son Harry for over six months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Archie do on the Zoom call with grandpa Prince Charles?

After Harry blew out candles on a cake crafted by Meghan, Archie is said to have everyone laughing when he tried to blow them out too.

A source told The Sun: “Harry told the family how much he missed them.

“Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.”

Charles won’t have seen his youngest son Harry since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March.

Archie has rarely been seen since relocating to America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family temporarily moved to Canada, then to Los Angeles and finally to Montecito.

Here they have bought an impressive estate for over £11 million.

Prince Charles reportedly helped him the deposit.

However, they claim they are now standing on their own two feet thanks to their huge new Netflix deal.

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix estimated to be worth at least £100 million.

The princes are said to have fallen out (Credit: SplashNews)

This helped them repay the £2.4 million they owed to the UK for their renovations on Frogmore Cottage.

And it means they should no longer need financial aid from Harry’s father.

William and Kate didn’t Zoom Prince Harry on his birthday

A source told People magazine that William and Kate didn’t Zoom in on his birthday.

The source claimed: “William sent his birthday best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there.”

Harry admitted last year on his ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, that he and William are now ‘on different paths’.

Meghan and Harry are set to rake in millions with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

Their alleged feud was further fuelled on his birthday this year.

Some royalists called out the fact that on William and Kate’s birthday tribute to Harry, Meghan Markle was not featured in the photos or mentioned in the description.

Also, in Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it is repeatedly mentioned that Harry was hurt by William’s comments on Meghan.

William apparently encouraged Harry to get to know Meghan better before marrying her.

This is said to have greatly hurt and angered Harry, who took it deeply personally.

