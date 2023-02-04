The latest Prince Andrew news suggests the disgraced royal could be set to follow in nephew Prince Harry‘s footsteps.

No, he isn’t said to be planning a move to California.

But he has been tipped to write his own tell-all memoir.

Prince Andrew has been tipped to write his own memoir (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew news: Tell-all memoir on the way?

One royal commentator has tipped Prince Andrew to put pen to paper and tell his side of the story.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, sources suggest Andrew may write a book in attempt to restore his tarnished reputation.

The report claims a “long-time friend” of the Duke Of York said “plenty in his circle” think it would be a good move.

Plenty in his circle think that’s just what he should do.

Plus, with her publishing experience, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would also have “contacts”.

The friend claimed: “It is inconceivable that he has not thought of this. Plenty in his circle think that’s just what he should do and Fergie, who has written her own memoir, My Story, has got all the contacts in publishing.”

The book could be a chance for him to set the record straight over his recent scandals (Credit: Splash News)

They went on to claim that it was never something he would have considered while the Queen was alive.

“He would never have considered it while his mother was alive but it would be the perfect riposte now.

“Of course the royals wouldn’t like it, but Fergie did hers and wasn’t ostracised — and as for Harry, they are even now talking about family reconciliation.”

Indeed, reports today suggested that King Charles will invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to the upcoming coronation.

It takes place on May 6.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make their own romcom?

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.