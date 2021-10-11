Latest news reports suggest Prince William sees his uncle Prince Andrew as a “threat to The Firm”.

Not only that, there are claims that the Duke of York is “isolated” from his family.

It comes after the Met Police dropped its investigation into his sexual abuse allegations.

Prince William isn't thought to be a fan of his Uncle Andrew

Prince Andrew news: Duke ‘isolated’ from family

Royal expert Russell Myers appeared on Lorraine today (October 11) and made the comments.

He said Andrew is the only member of the royal family “clinging” to the idea that he can return to public life.

And he also claimed that he is “isolated” from his family.

The Firm are also thought to be “closing ranks” on Andrew, worried that he’ll do more damage to their brand.

Myers said: “I think he is the only person in the entire world at the moment who is clinging to the aspect that he could return.”

Prince Andrew is thought to be 'isolated' from the royal family

Prince William sees Andrew as a ‘threat’

Heir to the throne Prince William has “really come to the fore”, Myers said, amid claims that he sees his uncle as a “threat” to the monarchy.

He said: “Not only does he think he is a threat but what really gets him, the source said, is his sense of entitlement and the way he has handled himself throughout this saga.

“He is no fan of his Uncle Andrew.

“That says a lot about the relationship between them and he wants to sort this business before he damages the monarchy even further.”

Prince Andrew ‘isolated’ from royals

Myers went on to tell Lorraine that senior members of the royal family appear to be “closing ranks” on the Duke of York following the allegations.

And, as a result, he’s become “quite isolated”.

He revealed: “It does seem they’re closing ranks together on him. He’s become quite isolated.”

