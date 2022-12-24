Prince Andrew ‘dealt double blow as he’s set to miss out on huge royal tradition on Christmas Day’

Prince Andrew has faced new blows in latest news as he could miss out on a huge royal tradition, reports claim.

The Duke of York has stepped back from royal duties in recent years following his civil sexual assault case earlier this year.

He settled the case with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he has always denied.

Prince Andrew reportedly won’t join the royals on their walk to church on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest news

Since the allegations and the civil case, Prince Andrew has remained out of the limelight.

And, according to reports, he’ll remain out of the spotlight this Christmas.

The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said that Andrew most likely won’t accompany the royals on their traditional walk to church on Christmas Day.

She also suggested that Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will join the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

King Charles has reportedly kicked Andrew out of Buckingham Palace too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the MailOnline: “Charles has invited the Duchess of York for the first time since her divorce from Prince Andrew.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had been the main obstacle to Fergie’s inclusion, and the Queen had arranged for Fergie to stay nearby Wood Farm so she could see her daughters Beartrice and Eugenie after the celebrations at Sandringham.

“While Prince Andrew is expected to be at Sandringham this year, he probably won’t be included in the walk to church.”

Meanwhile, it’s also reported that King Charles has kicked Andrew out of Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of York has been out of the spotlight in recent years (Credit: BBC)

Duke of York at Buckingham Palace

Reports claim that Andrew will no longer hold an office inside the palace.

A source told The Sun: “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

This year will be a sad time for the royal family as it marks their first Christmas without the Queen.

Her Majesty died in September at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

King Charles’ Christmas speech

King Charles is set to deliver his first Christmas speech to the nation tomorrow.

Charles recorded the message in the Quire of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on December 13.

The speech will air on Christmas Day at 3pm.

According to reports, he will pay tribute to his late mother’s legacy in the speech.

The historic message will hold a significant meaning as King Charles filmed it near the place his mother and father got buried.

