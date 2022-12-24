King Charles III will deliver his first Christmas speech tomorrow and he’s expected to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Charles became King in September when Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

On Sunday (December 25), the King will speak to the nation in his first festive message.

King Charles will deliver his first Christmas speech tomorrow following the death of the Queen in September (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock)

King Charles Christmas speech

The Palace released a photo of the King on Friday ahead of the speech broadcast.

King Charles will deliver his speech in the Quire of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In the image, Charles stands in front of the camera wearing a blue suit.

A Christmas tree decorated with sustainable ornaments stands next to the King.

The location holds a significant meaning as Charles’ mother, the Queen, and his father, Prince Philip, are both buried in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen delivered her final Christmas speech in 2021, where she spoke about losing her beloved Philip (Credit: BBC)

What will the King say in his speech?

The contents of the King’s Christmas speech will be revealed in full on December 25.

However, according to reports, he will pay tribute to his late mother’s legacy in the speech.

It’s likely he’ll speak about the loss of the Queen and the impact it had on the nation.

Royal experts also predict Charles will pay tribute to his family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The King may also speak about the ongoing cost of living crisis and how the country can come together during the difficult period.

King Charles speaking to the nation following the Queen’s death in September (Credit: BBC)

How does Charles’ festive speech differ from the Queen’s final message?

The Queen delivered her final Christmas message in 2021.

In it, she spoke about losing her beloved husband Philip and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also looked ahead at her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

She delivered the speech from behind a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a framed picture of herself and Philip.

This differs from the King’s speech this year as he’ll deliver it from St George’s Chapel, standing up.

Speaking about the decision, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was taken as the BBC had “experience of shooting in St George’s Chapel this year”.

What time is the King’s speech on?

King Charles’ Christmas speech will broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day.

His Majesty filmed the speech on December 13.

The King’s first speech to the nation as monarch was on September 9, one day after the Queen died.

Her state funeral took place on September 19, where members of the royal family paid tribute to Her Majesty.

The Queen made her first televised Christmas Broadcast in 1957.

Read more: Royal family news: Loving Christmas gesture made by late Queen to great-grandchildren revealed

Will you be watching the King’s Christmas speech? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.