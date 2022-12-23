The latest royal family news has seen a former butler reveal a loving family gesture made by the late Queen to her great-grandchildren.

This year will sadly be the royal family’s first Christmas without the late Queen.

And it’s no secret that she loved her royal traditions during the festive period.

From cards to the annual church service, the monarch was very busy at Christmas time.

But that didn’t stop her from making time for the little ones.

Here’s what we know about the Queen’s very special tradition with her great-grandchildren.

The Queen would invite her great-grandchildren to decorate her Christmas tree (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family news: Loving gesture Queen made to great-grandchildren revealed

Every year, the Queen welcomed her extended family to Sandringham to celebrate the festive season.

This is where the royal family would get together to do a variety of Christmas traditions including a walk to the church.

Now it has been revealed that the Queen also had a very sweet tradition with the younger members of her family.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told the Mirror about one of the traditions the Queen made with her great-grandchildren.

He revealed that the Queen would invite the little ones to decorate one of her Christmas trees at Sandringham.

He said: “I heard that at Sandringham, the Queen used to arrange for one of the trees in one of the rooms to be left bare for the kids to decorate it.

“It was a tradition that she started, and the grandkids would come in and they would all do a bit of decorating. Which I thought was always quite a nice idea.”

The royal butler also revealed the one decoration that the royals don’t use on their Christmas tree.

Grant claimed: “Everybody gets the tinsel but if you go to a royal home, it is a lot more greenery, baubles and lights, not tinsel.”

This year will be the royal family’s first Christmas without the late Queen (Credit: YouTube)

The royal family’s first Christmas without the late Queen

The royal family are preparing for their first Christmas without the Queen this year.

This Christmas, King Charles plans to continue the tradition of hosting the family at Sandringham with his wife, the Queen Consort.

Among those who are also expected to join the royal couple are Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis is also expected to join his older siblings on the Christmas Day walk.

The 300-metre walk goes from Sandringham to St Mary Magdalene Church to attend the morning service.

This is where royal fans also line the route to the church to wish the family well.

Traditionally, the children only attended the service when they were a little older.

However, Louis’s older sister Charlotte was only four when she went on her first Christmas walk.

We’re excited to see the mischievous steal the spotlight this year on the traditional walk.

Read more: Fears for King Charles at Christmas Day church service

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.